Trump directive renews hope for Pleasants Power Station

By JESS MANCINI

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A directive from the president offers new hope to save the Pleasants Power Station from closing, officials said on Monday.

President Donald Trump on Friday instructed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to develop a plan to prevent the closure of “fuel-secure” plants in the interest of national security. Part of the authority for invoking the emergency powers is under the Cold War-era Defense Production Act of 1950.

It’s a significant development for Pleasants County and the region, Pleasants County Commissioner Jay Powell said. Several hundred jobs and businesses dependent on the plant are at stake, he said.