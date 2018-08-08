Tri-State restaurants safe from hep A, Ky. health commissioner says

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — With Kentucky’s hepatitis A outbreak now the worst in the nation, state Commissioner for Public Health Dr. Jeffrey Howard Jr. met with about a dozen Tri-State restaurant owners Tuesday in Ashland to hear their concerns, but also to reiterate the outbreak is not as dangerous as perceived — particularly for restaurant patrons.

“What I want people to know is that hepatitis A is a fairly benign disease,” Howard said at a news conference at Kindred Communications in Huntington after the meeting. “We’ve had eight deaths in this outbreak (out of 1,276 confirmed cases), but those people had multiple comorbidities.

“We haven’t seen any cases in this outbreak be related to a food service worker. There just hasn’t been.”

