Travel expenses vary for W.Va. state senators

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite a handful of outliers, there were few surprises when comparing travel reimbursements for members of the West Virginia Senate.

Senators racked up nearly $400,000 in travel expenses in a 12-month period, which included the 2018 regular legislative session, two special sessions, seven interim meetings, task forces, flood relief investigations and one impeachment trial.

According to data submitted to the West Virginia Auditor’s Office through the wvcheckbook.gov website, the Senate spent $389,460 on travel expenses for 30 out of 34 senators between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018.

