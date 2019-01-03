Travel expenses vary for W.Va. state senators
By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS
The Parkersburg News and Sentinel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Despite a handful of outliers, there were few surprises when comparing travel reimbursements for members of the West Virginia Senate.
Senators racked up nearly $400,000 in travel expenses in a 12-month period, which included the 2018 regular legislative session, two special sessions, seven interim meetings, task forces, flood relief investigations and one impeachment trial.
According to data submitted to the West Virginia Auditor’s Office through the wvcheckbook.gov website, the Senate spent $389,460 on travel expenses for 30 out of 34 senators between Nov. 1, 2017, and Oct. 31, 2018.
