TransCanada pipeline that exploded in Marshall County now back In service

By MATT SAXTON

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Natural gas is flowing once again through the pipeline that exploded in June, while the company that owns it also said it is taking steps to ensure a similar event does not occur again.

Lindsey Fought, a communications specialist with TransCanada Corp., said in an email sent Wednesday that the company brought its Leach Express pipeline back into service Sunday on Nixon Ridge in Marshall County. “We returned the impacted segment of our Leach pipeline into service on July 15, 2018 after restoration and repair activities were completed in accordance with Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA),” said Fought in her email. “Remediation efforts, as well as the investigation into the June 7, 2018 pipeline incident, continue.”

