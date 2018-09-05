Latest News:
By September 5, 2018 Read More →

Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors brings retreat to New River Gorge

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

Heather Crutchfield, from Florida, with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a retreat that welcomes families who have lost a loved one as a result of their military service, gets her gear before heading out to whitewater raft the lover New River at ATOG in Lansing Friday.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

Beth Lucci has spent the last five days away from her home in Naples, Fla., to find peace and serenity in the mountains of West Virginia.

She is a survivor.

Lucci, 52, lost her brother, Cpl. David Lucci, when she was 46. David was 47 at the time of his death. He and his sister were only 13 months apart.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/tragedy-assistance-program-for-survivors-brings-retreat-to-new-river/article_681cecd5-9661-5b21-9f37-af72dc57d0af.html

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.