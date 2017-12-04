Traffic advisory issued for W.Va. Capitol area ahead of Tuesday’s Joyful Night celebration

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – All lanes of Kanawha Boulevard will close between California Avenue and Greenbrier Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., for the Joyful Night celebration on the W.Va. Capitol campus.

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice are hosting the annual holiday gathering, which is expected to draw several hundred people. The Capitol Police advise motorists to use Piedmont Road, which runs north of the Capitol Complex, as a detour route while this section of Kanawha Boulevard is closed.

The Joyful Night program will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Plaza of the Capitol with performances from West Virginia school bands and at 6 p.m. Governor and First Lady Justice will light the state Christmas tree, donated this year by Walker and Rita Pauley, from Elkview. As part of the evening’s festivities, the First Family encourages attendees to bring a new unwrapped toy for the U.S. Marines’ Toys for Tots campaign. There also will be a special tribute to West Virginia’s military men and women, veterans, Gold Star Families and first responders.

The Capitol Police, also known as the Division of Protective Services, is part of the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety.