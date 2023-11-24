Traditions come to life at coal town Christmas festival

By Josephine E. Moore, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — A place rooted in timeless traditions will come to life this week as part of the Appalachian Coal Town Christmas at the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine and Youth Museum.

From carolers in a church to underground mine tours, an ornament workshop and a visit from Santa, it’s more than enough to get anyone in the Christmas spirit.

Appalachian Coal Town Christmas will encompass two consecutive weekends, Nov. 24-25 and Dec. 1-2.

Taking place each day from 5-9 p.m., festival tickets are $12.50 per adult and $10 per child. Tickets include a guided underground tour, caroling in the church and the ever-popular ice-skating rink.

Beckley’s director of Parks and Recreation, Leslie Gray Baker, said she looks forward to the thrill and magic of the event year after year.

