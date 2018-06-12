Tracy Hylton: “The last king of coal” in West Virginia dies at 95

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

Tracy Hylton, a businessman whom Gov. Jim Justice styled as the last “king” of coal in southern West Virginia, died on Sunday.

Born on the Fourth of July, Hylton was nearly 96 years old and living at The Village at Greystone in Beaver.

Hylton was remembered as a genius at his trade, a coal miner’s coal miner, a pioneer and innovative leader in the modern mine reclamation environmental movement, a kingpin of coal and a plainspoken man who had a generous streak and exceptional organizational skills.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/tracy-hylton-the-last-king-of-coal/article_8b389adb-2e18-5dd2-b44b-e42a9bc8e050.html

See more from The Register-Herald