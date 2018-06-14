Tourism Office announces West Virginia’s 155th birthday campaign

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Tourism Office today announced a new social media campaign for the state’s 155th birthday on June 20, 2018. This year’s birthday celebration features exclusive Almost Heaven stickers and encourages travel in the Mountain State.

“Let’s celebrate West Virginia’s birthday by visiting the places that make her Almost Heaven,” Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby said. “There are hundreds of special places in our state — places with gorgeous views, delicious food, and world-class fun. Pick one — or four or five! —and visit them over the next couple of weeks. You’ll have a great time and boost West Virginia tourism while you’re at it.”

“This year, there’s yet another reason to get out and explore West Virginia. The first batch of Almost Heaven stickers for our new tourism campaign have just been sent out to tourism destinations statewide. The stickers are free, and you can pick them up at more than 200 official sticker stops across West Virginia, all listed on our website,” Ruby said.

Tourism officials have a request: When you celebrate at a West Virginia destination, take a photo and post it on social media using the #AlmostHeaven hashtag. As the photos, posts and tweets come in, the Tourism Office will be sending out surprise Almost Heaven gift bags to a few randomly selected West Virginia fans. Photos must be made public and use #AlmostHeaven to be included in the drawing. Make sure to try and include your Almost Heaven sticker in the picture!

“Whether it’s the latest bumper sticker on your car as you travel our country roads or a new addition to your mountain bike as you hit the trails, we want to see and share how everyone is celebrating West Virginia’s birthday this summer. There’s no better way to show our state pride than by showcasing West Virginia at her very best using #AlmostHeaven,” Ruby said.

On June 20, the Tourism Office will unveil 155 ways to celebrate and enjoy summer in West Virginia, using everyone’s social media posts to help write and tell the story.

Stickers are available at many of our participating locations as early as today. To find a sticker stop near you, visit our interactive map at WVtourism.com/WV155. In addition to a list of all participating partner locations, the map includes suggestions for nearby scenic views, attractions and activities. Out-of-state fans who want to participate can request a sticker on the website as well.

To view and download a high-resolution file of the commemorative sticker design, click here.

The West Virginia Tourism Office, an agency of the West Virginia Department of Commerce, aims to promote West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the nation and is home to the beautiful Monongahela National Forest, six national parks and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historical sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

