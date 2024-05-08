Tornado rips through Tri-State Area

By Craig Howell, The Weirton Daily Times

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Northern portions of Jefferson and Hancock counties suffered extensive damage when a severe storm crossed the region in the early hours of Wednesday.

The National Weather Service office in Coraopolis said on X that the storm was a confirmed tornado. Emergency response agencies in Ohio and West Virginia were on site at several locations.

Areas that appeared to have been the hardest were the Smith Road and Locust Hill Road areas near New Manchester in West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle and the Irondale area in Ohio. Damage also was reported in the Beaver County, Pa., area.

