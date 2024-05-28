Tornado confirmed in Putnam County during Sunday storm

The Herald-Dispatch

WINFIELD, W.Va. — The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in Putnam County, West Virginia, during a storm Sunday.

The EF0 began near the intersection of Radwin Drive and Hazel Circle, according to the NWS, where trees were and the siding of a home were damaged. The tornado then continued northeast, across ball fields at Winfield Elementary School.

A video shows it then moving to Courtyard Estates subdivision where minor tree damage occurred before the tornado dissipated, according to the NWS.

