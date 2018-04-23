Tops in West Virginia unemployment rate, Calhoun County looks to step forward
By MAX GARLAND
Charleston Gazette-Mail
GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. — Just a few hundred yards away from Calhoun County’s border with Ritchie County is the site of an under-construction compressor station for TransCanada’s Mountaineer XPress pipeline.
Officials in Calhoun — where around 7,500 people live — anticipate the $94 million White Oak Compressor Station will breathe some life into the county’s tight budget via taxes. The construction jobs the station and surrounding pipeline development offer are also welcome, but County Commissioner Chip Westfall acknowledges the work won’t last forever.
“They are so automated now, they don’t need a lot of people,” Westfall said of compressor stations once they’re built. “The real thing for us is the property taxes they are going to pay on it.”
