Latest News:
By April 23, 2018 Read More →

Tops in West Virginia unemployment rate, Calhoun County looks to step forward

By MAX GARLAND

Charleston Gazette-Mail

Barbara Lynch, owner of Chloe Auto and Hardware in Calhoun County, and local resident Ralph Bowles spend time in Lynch’s Orma store. The store offers supplies related to gardening, animal feed and plumbing, as well as typical goods found in convenience stores.
(Gazette-Mail photo by Chris Dorst)

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va.   Just a few hundred yards away from Calhoun County’s border with Ritchie County is the site of an under-construction compressor station for TransCanada’s Mountaineer XPress pipeline.

Officials in Calhoun — where around 7,500 people live — anticipate the $94 million White Oak Compressor Station will breathe some life into the county’s tight budget via taxes. The construction jobs the station and surrounding pipeline development offer are also welcome, but County Commissioner Chip Westfall acknowledges the work won’t last forever.

“They are so automated now, they don’t need a lot of people,” Westfall said of compressor stations once they’re built. “The real thing for us is the property taxes they are going to pay on it.”

Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/business/tops-in-unemployment-rate-calhoun-county-looks-to-step-forward/article_cc0ef5ed-d1df-5c9a-9485-16b37b2279d5.html

See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.