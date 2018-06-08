Tolls to double: West Virginia Parkways Authority votes for increase to $4

By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BECKLEY, W.Va. — West Virginia’s motorists and visitors traveling across the Mountain State learned Thursday that tolls along the West Virginia Turnpike will double when the year 2019 arrives on their calendars.

West Virginia Parkways Authority voted Thursday to increase rates at three toll booths from $2 to $4 for passenger cars starting Jan. 1, 2019, according to the Associated Press.

It’s the first toll increase since 2009, when it went from $1.25 to $2, according to the AP.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/tolls-to-double-w-va-parkways-authority-votes-for-increase/article_dfb4b68e-6ab8-11e8-b933-bfa7f0067b0c.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph