By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Dave Tolliver, a Raleigh County Commissioner perhaps best known for his push to extend clean water and sewer service throughout the rural reaches of the county, died on Monday from an apparent heart attack at his home, according to multiple sources.

Tolliver, a Republican, had served as a commissioner since 2010. Earlier this year, he was reelected president of the commission.

After winning that vote in January, he said his priority was to continue working on utility projects.

“We’ve got two water projects that we’re working on now,” he said. “One is at South Sand Branch and one is Cooper Farm Road, and we’ve got two sewer plants, one at Piney View and one at Eccles.

“We’re hoping all four of these will go to be it this year. So we’re looking at in a neighborhood of $20 million for all these projects.”

“He was always so honest and was such a good Christian,” said Doug Epling, a friend and the husband to Linda K. Epling, Tolliver’s fellow commissioner. “He was tight with the county’s money and he always had the county at heart. That’s how he was.”

Tolliver is a native of Wyoming County, having moved to Raleigh County in 1972.

He served in the U.S. Army 101 First Airborne Division for two years, was employed by the City of Beckley Fire Department for 28½ years, was appointed by Governor Bob Wise to the State Fire Commission and served 16 years and worked for the Raleigh County Board of Education as a bus driver for 10 years.

Read more: https://www.register-herald.com/news/tolliver-dies-from-apparent-heart-attack/article_bdcc5e4e-2215-11ef-9a91-bb7d19f91aac.html