Latest News:
By April 2, 2019 Read More →

Today is National Service Recognition Day

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold, center, reads a proclamation declaring National Service Recognition Day for Beckley at his office in Beckley on Monday. Pictured also are AmeriCorps Vistas Lilibeth Fuentes, left, from Pennsylvania, and Samantha Cadevil, from Florida. Both the women committed to one year of service in the Beckley area.
(Register-Herald photo by Chris Jackson)

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has declared April 2, 2019, as National Service Recognition Day in Beckley.

“National Service is a vital resource for Beckley,” Rappold said Monday at his office as he made the proclamation. “AmeriCorps members and Senior Corps volunteers make our counties better places to live.

“As mayor of Beckley, I am grateful for the dedication and sacrifice of these exceptional citizens, who are helping make Beckley stronger, safer and healthier.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.