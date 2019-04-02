Today is National Service Recognition Day

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has declared April 2, 2019, as National Service Recognition Day in Beckley.

“National Service is a vital resource for Beckley,” Rappold said Monday at his office as he made the proclamation. “AmeriCorps members and Senior Corps volunteers make our counties better places to live.

“As mayor of Beckley, I am grateful for the dedication and sacrifice of these exceptional citizens, who are helping make Beckley stronger, safer and healthier.”

