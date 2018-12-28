Time running out on West Virginia EZ Pass deal
The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding motorists that time is running out on a special deal to purchase the EZ Pass.
“There are only a few days left to get three years of unlimited use of the West Virginia Turnpike,” the announcement said. “Until Dec. 31, you can purchase an EZ Pass plan for $24 per vehicle and $13 for the transponder.”
Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike will double starting next year. Rates at three toll booths will increase from $2 to $4 for passenger cars starting Jan. 1.
