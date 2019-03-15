Timberline Four Seasons Utilities placed in receivership

By DAN GEOHAGAN

DAVIS, W.Va. — Timberline Four Seasons Utilities has been placed into receivership following an order this week in circuit court in Tucker County.

Judge Lynn Nelson’s order, issued during a hearing on Wednesday, appoints Canaan Valley Public Service District as the receiver, with the control and responsibility of Timberline Four Seasons Utilities water and sewer utility operations to remain with Canaan Valley Public Service District until further order of the court. Canaan Valley Public Service District will “receive the monies, fees and assets of TFSU and … apply them to the debts, obligations and accounts of TFSU as are necessary,”the order states.

