Tick-Tock: O’Hurley’s General Store gains a piece of Shepherdstown’s history

By TABITHA JOHNSTON

The Shepherdstown Chronicle

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — “My grandfather’s clock was too tall for the shelf, so it stood 90 years on the floor. It was taller by half than the old man himself, but it weighed not a pennyweight more,” quoted O’Hurley’s General Store Owner Jay O’Hurley, as he explained the significance of the most recent addition to his store — a Jacob Craft grandfather clock.

Although O’Hurley had not been looking for a clock made by the famous Shepherdstown clockmaker in the early 1800s, when he was told by a friend about the clock being available for purchase from its previous owner several months ago, he saw it as an opportunity to add to the historic artifacts that make his store appear like a small museum.

“It found me. I always thought it would be nice to have one,” O’Hurley said. “I fantasize having a mini-Shepherdstown museum. and I have two or three things that were made by Shepherdstown craftsmen, 200 years ago: Richards padlocks — I have on of his padlocks; I have a fifteen cent certificate issued from a bank in Shepherdstown, Virginia.

