Three Mountain Valley Pipeline protesters arrested in Monroe

By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

A protester sits attached to a piece of equipment at a Mountain Valley Pipeline worksite near Lindside Monday morning. Police eventually freed him and he with the other two protesters were taken to Union, arraigned and released on $1500 cash bond each.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph photo by Charles Boothe)

LINDSIDE, W.Va.  Three Massachusetts residents were arrested Monday morning after attaching themselves to equipment to stage a work stoppage on the construction site of a natural gas pipeline road crossing in Monroe County.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, with the Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, said the protesters were charged with trespassing, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Five were initially on the work easement, granted for the Mountain Valley Pipeline that will go under Rt. 219 just east of Lindside.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/three-mountain-valley-pipeline-protesters-arrested-in-monroe/article_ff06ec38-686e-11e8-8b23-3b149a7e5e83.html

