By CHARLIE BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

LINDSIDE, W.Va. — Three Massachusetts residents were arrested Monday morning after attaching themselves to equipment to stage a work stoppage on the construction site of a natural gas pipeline road crossing in Monroe County.

Sgt. C.K. McKenzie, with the Union Detachment of the West Virginia State Police, said the protesters were charged with trespassing, obstructing an officer and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors.

Five were initially on the work easement, granted for the Mountain Valley Pipeline that will go under Rt. 219 just east of Lindside.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/three-mountain-valley-pipeline-protesters-arrested-in-monroe/article_ff06ec38-686e-11e8-8b23-3b149a7e5e83.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph