Three found battered but alive in Rock House Powelton Mine

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

WHITESVILLE, W.Va. — The three Raleigh County residents trapped inside Rock House Powelton Mine since Friday night were found alive inside the mine, just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a West Virginia State Police spokesman reported.

Erica Treadway, 31, Kayla Williams, 25, and Cody Beverly 21, were still inside the mine when rescuers found them.

The three were evaluated by health care workers on site. They were being transported to an area hospital by 7:30 p.m., State Police officials said.

