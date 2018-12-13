Latest News:
By December 13, 2018 Read More →

Three found battered but alive in Rock House Powelton Mine

By JESSICA FARRISH

The Register-Herald

Tyler Treadway, brother of Erica Treadway, stands in front of the Salamy Memorial Community Center on Main Street in Whitesveill waiting for results from rescue efforts of his sister lost in the Rock House Powelton Mine.
(Register-Herald photo by Rick Barbero)

WHITESVILLE, W.Va.  — The three Raleigh County residents trapped inside Rock House Powelton Mine since Friday night were found alive inside the mine, just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a West Virginia State Police spokesman reported.

Erica Treadway, 31, Kayla Williams, 25, and Cody Beverly 21, were still inside the mine when rescuers found them.

The three were evaluated by health care workers on site. They were being transported to an area hospital by 7:30 p.m., State Police officials said.

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.