Three delegates want to divert $10 million from WV surplus to fund border wall

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three state lawmakers announced Tuesday they plan to introduce a bill that would divert $10 million from the state’s current nearly $200 million surplus to help President Donald Trump build a wall along the southern U.S. border.

Delegates Carl “Robbie” Martin, R-Upshur, Patrick Martin, R-Lewis, and Caleb Hanna, R-Webster, shared their proposal in a press release.

“West Virginians support our President and the wall,” Carl Martin said. “They’re sick of seeing Washington politicians sit on their hands while drugs and criminals pour over our border. It’s time for the states to stand up and do what they can to support our President in his fight to protect innocent Americans.”

Read the entire article

See more from The Register-Herald