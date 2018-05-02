Thrasher: Tariffs shouldn’t derail $83.7 billion Chinese investment in West Virginia

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher said President Donald Trump’s 25 percent tariff on steel should not derail China Energy’s plan to build $83.7 billion worth of ethane crackers, power plants and related shale natural gas infrastructure.

In November, Thrasher joined Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping in Beijing to sign the memorandum of understanding for the Asian firm to invest in West Virginia’s Marcellus and Utica shale field. Tuesday, Thrasher gave an update on the endeavor while speaking to attendees at the West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association conference at Oglebay Park.

“We don’t think those tariffs are going to impact the situation,” said Thrasher. “We feel like it’s a fundamentally, really good, win-win situation for both China Energy and our country.”