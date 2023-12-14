By Suzette Lowe, The Jackson Star & Herald

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Many Jackson Countians have been going home happy with vehicles filled with delicious apples.

For the sixth time, the Rev. Frank Miller, director of Parchment Valley Conference Center, has worked with several volunteer groups to load bushels of Red Delicious, Golden Delicious, Rome and Honey Crisp apples.

“The Walters L. Mann Marine Corps League, Vets 4 Vets, Hunting Heroes and just regular volunteers have come to the various locations to lend a hand,” Miller said.

So far, there have been two events at both Ravenswood and Parchment Valley and one at the Greene Center in Kenna.

Miller said there are plans to continue distribution through the end of the year. The apples were paid for through a grant and came from West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle.

“I have a friend who works for the trucking company being used and he asked me if our area could use some apples,” Miller explained. “That was a no-brainer. I’d never turn down something like this for our people.”

Read more: https://www.wvnews.com/jacksonnews/thousands-of-apples-have-been-provided-by-a-grant-and-volunteers/article_b8161f6e-9780-11ee-8996-d76075c591b5.html