The vault opens at Marshall University for ‘Fallout 76’ game
By MEGAN OSBORNE
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Gamers at Marshall University finally got to experience the highly anticipated “Fallout 76” on Thursday during the VaultMU Reclamation Day Celebration, where students and staff got the opportunity to play the game with other “Fallout” fans.
Though the event was a party, most of the room was quiet except for the clicking of game controllers and the occasional chatter. Every eye was glued to one of many screens as players explored the Mountain State-inspired world Bethesda Softworks crafted for the post-apocalyptic role-playing game.
Interim Special Collections department head Lori Thompson said rounding up the copies of “Fallout 76,” televisions and game systems for the event was not a difficult task among the “nerdy” staff who worked to put the party together, who provided their personal materials for students to experience the game. The party was a collaborative effort between Marshall Libraries, the College of Information Technology, digital humanities and the Marshall English Department.
