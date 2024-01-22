The Journal to host annual Ultimate Wedding Expo

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — For more than 20 years, The Journal has hosted the annual Ultimate Wedding Expo, which will return to the ballroom at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races on Feb. 4.

The expo will welcome jewelers, florists, caterers, photographers, hair stylists and more to set up booths to entice brides-to-be. Engaged individuals or those just considering taking the step will have the opportunity to find answers to all sorts of questions and discover many ideas to consider in their wedding planning details.

“I am super excited about our new glossy magazine that will come out the day of the expo,” shared Tiffany Niebauer, event coordinator. “The magazine is called Ultimate Panhandle Weddings, and it will feature recent weddings of local couples.”

