The Health Plan 2019 Symposium to feature Gingrich, Rove and others on latest health care topics

By JAKE JARVIS

NCWV Media

WHEELING, W.Va. — Jim Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan, knows West Virginia is facing its share of health-care challenges.

From cardiovascular disease to opioid addiction, the state has a whole host of issues which impact the daily lives of countless Mountain State residents.

“We have the highest rates of smoking in the country … cancer, diabetes and obesity all rank highly for West Virginia,” Pennington said.

Read the entire article

See more from NCWV Media