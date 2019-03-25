The Health Plan 2019 Symposium to feature Gingrich, Rove and others on latest health care topics
By JAKE JARVIS
NCWV Media
WHEELING, W.Va. — Jim Pennington, president and CEO of The Health Plan, knows West Virginia is facing its share of health-care challenges.
From cardiovascular disease to opioid addiction, the state has a whole host of issues which impact the daily lives of countless Mountain State residents.
“We have the highest rates of smoking in the country … cancer, diabetes and obesity all rank highly for West Virginia,” Pennington said.
