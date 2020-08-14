The Facial Center to provide three area residents with free laser technology for tattoo removal

‘Erase The Mistake’ effort addresses tattoos

Release from The Facial Center:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Kindness and compassion abound, even in challenging times, and The Facial Center of Charleston and Teays Valley is offering no-cost state-of-the-art tattoo removals for three area citizens.

Knowing that some tattoos wear out their welcome or were acquired in haste, The Facial Center is conducting an “Erase The Mistake” contest to promote laser tattoo removal and skin restoration services. To illustrate its proficiency in tattoo removal, The Facial Center will be selecting two area citizens to receive free tattoo removal procedures.

The spark for the “Erase The Mistake” campaign came when representatives from the local Union Mission approached professionals at The Facial Center about removing facial tattoos from one of its clients. The client, who prefers to remain anonymous, felt his facial tattoos hampered his ability to be considered for employment at a level commensurate with his work history and background.

Jason Quintrell, President and CEO of Union Mission in West Virginia, said his staff, after raising the funds required to pay for the procedure, consulted The Facial Center about removing his tattoos. “Quite simply, the Facial Center staff refused to take our money and are donating the service. I cannot convey how grateful we are to Dr. Jack Krajekian and his wonderful team at The Facial Center.”

Starting Monday, Aug. 17, through 5 p.m. EDT Aug. 31, The Facial Center is inviting additional applicants to be considered, who will be evaluated on a wide array of criteria – the level of impact it would have on one’s life, the tattoo’s size, color, and location on the body, to name a few.After the deadline, The Facial Center will conduct interviews and consultations with applicants. Dr. Krajekian will announce the two lucky recipients of the no-cost tattoo removals in September.

“Laser tattoo removal is by far the most effective way to remove tattoos,” Dr. Krajekian said. “No matter how much you dislike the tattoo(s) on your body, removal should be conducted under the direct supervision of a licensed physician who is board-certified in order to ensure both safety and efficacy.”

The Cynosure PicoSure® Laser is new and state of the art. It creates an intense photothermal impact in trillionths of a second, and its advanced technology spares the skin high thermal damage and targets the chromophore for better clearance in fewer treatments. It is also the first and only aesthetic picosecond laser for the safe and effective removal of tattoos and benign pigmented lesions, as well as acne scars and wrinkles. This technology is also successfully utilized for skin revitalization treatments.

The Facial Center has offices in Charleston (4307 MacCorkle Avenue, S.E.) and Teays Valley (200 Prestige Park in Hurricane). Those interested in applying for tattoo removal should complete this form by the deadline: https://forms.gle/qDB4Rk4zAPSFmRip7.

You can find more information about tattoo removal on The Facial Center’s website: https://www.thefacialcenter.com/rejuvenate/picosure/