The deadline has passed: Here’s who’s running for statewide office in WV

By Roger Adkins, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Saturday was the filing deadline to run for political office in West Virginia for the 2024 election.

Here’s a brief look at the candidates for statewide and congressional offices.

Governor

Moore Capito , Republican, Charleston. Capito served in the House of Delegates from 2016 to 2023, resigning last year to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. He is the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

, Republican, Charleston. Capito served in the House of Delegates from 2016 to 2023, resigning last year to focus on his gubernatorial campaign. He is the son of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. Kevin “KC” Christian, Republican, Chloe. No other information available.

Republican, Chloe. No other information available. Chase Linko-Looper , Mountain Party, St. Albans. Linko-Looper is a U.S. Army veteran who served for nine years, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He also worked for the FBI as an analyst.

, Mountain Party, St. Albans. Linko-Looper is a U.S. Army veteran who served for nine years, including a tour of duty in Afghanistan. He also worked for the FBI as an analyst. Chris Miller , Republican, Huntington. Miller is the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group.

, Republican, Huntington. Miller is the son of Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and co-owner of the Dutch Miller Auto Group. Patrick Morrisey , Republican, Harpers Ferry. Morrisey has served as West Virginia attorney general since 2013, unseating five-term incumbent Darrell McGraw in 2012.

, Republican, Harpers Ferry. Morrisey has served as West Virginia attorney general since 2013, unseating five-term incumbent Darrell McGraw in 2012. Mitch Roberts , Republican, Poca. No other information available.

, Republican, Poca. No other information available. Mac Warner , Republican, Charleston. Warner has served as secretary of state since 2017.

, Republican, Charleston. Warner has served as secretary of state since 2017. Steve Williams, Democrat, Huntington. Williams has served as mayor of Huntington since 2013.

US House of Representatives

Congressional District 1

Derrick Evans , Republican, Prichard, Wayne County. Evans was elected to the House of Delegates in 2020 but resigned after taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder and was sentenced to three months in prison for his actions.

, Republican, Prichard, Wayne County. Evans was elected to the House of Delegates in 2020 but resigned after taking part in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. He pleaded guilty to one count of civil disorder and was sentenced to three months in prison for his actions. Carol Miller , Republican, Huntington. Miller, the incumbent, has served in the House since 2019. Prior to her election in 2018, she served in the House of Delegates from 2006-18.

, Republican, Huntington. Miller, the incumbent, has served in the House since 2019. Prior to her election in 2018, she served in the House of Delegates from 2006-18. Chris Bob Reed , Democrat, Charleston. No other information available.

, Democrat, Charleston. No other information available. Jim Umberger, Democrat, Lewisburg. No other information available.

Congressional District 2

