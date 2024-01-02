By Ainsley Hall, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Families throughout the community celebrated the beginning of a new year during the 2024 Apple Drop event on New Year’s Eve. The event was cancelled last year due to bad weather, but this year many families came out to celebrate.

The Apple Drop started when Tony Martirano from Tony M. Music, members of Main Street Martinsburg and other people in the community wanted to do something special to celebrate the new year. They decided to use an apple, something that reminds people of the area’s connection and history with the apple harvest, to create an event unique to Martinsburg.

In the past, Orr’s Farm Market and other local organizations have been involved in the event. This year, Main Street Martinsburg was the main group to put it together with help from the fire department and police to make sure everyone is safe during the apple drop. Robby Blair, executive director of Main Street Martinsburg, talked about how this event was a great way to end the year.

“It gives kids a fun way to celebrate and also recognizes our local history,” Blair said. “It’s a great way to end the year. We partnered with the fire department and police for this event. They do so much for us throughout the year, so it’s great that we get to celebrate with them.”

Read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/the-2024-apple-drop-celebrates-the-beginning-of-a-new-year/article_12e97892-a1b2-5c85-b5b4-438425f47976.html