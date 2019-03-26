Latest News:
Tennessee students hold day of service in Mannington

By EDDIE TRIZZINO

Times West Virginian

Joseph Ousley uses a hammer to break a wall inside James Flora’s home in Mannington on Monday.
(Times West Virginian photo by Tammy Shriver)

MANNINGTON, W.Va.  – The last time James Flora’s home was renovated was in the 1970s.

Even after that ’70s renovation, the 1940s-era house in Mannington still harbored much of the look and the original material from the era it was constructed, so it could still have used some work.

“I’ve gotten told it’s from the ‘40s,” Flora said. “You can just tell by the color of the wood and the measurements.”

