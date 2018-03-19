Temporary restraining order issued in Frontier strike

Staff and wire reports

The Register-Herald

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Telecommunications company Frontier Communications has requested an injunction against its protesting employees.

About 1,400 employees in West Virginia and Ashburn, Va., represented by the Communication Workers of America union have been striking since March 4 after union leaders and the company failed to reach a contract agreement.

A Kanawha County circuit judge issued a temporary restraining order Friday limiting pickets in the nearly 2-week-old strike by workers of Frontier Communications.

