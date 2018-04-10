TeMa hosts groundbreaking today for $10 million plant in Kearneysville, W.Va.

Italian company’s first U.S. manufacturing facility to create 30 jobs

Release from the West Virginia Department of Commerce:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — TeMa North America is breaking ground today for a 42,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Burr Business Park, Kearneysville. The event takes place 3:30 p.m. in the Burr Business Park, Jefferson County.

Headquartered in Italy, the parent company TeMa has production systems with plants in Italy, Spain, Turkey, Romania and Russia. Although TeMa has sales offices in the United States, the company is constructing its first U.S. manufacturing facility in West Virginia.

“TeMa chose West Virginia to be the home of its first manufacturing plant in this country, and we consider it an honor,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “Our message that West Virginia is a good place to do business is reaching around the world. West Virginia has a prime location close to business hubs in the East, a pro-growth business climate and world quality workers. We look forward to working with TeMa to achieve success for us all.”

The $10 million plant will produce insulation and drainage systems for residential, commercial and industrial use. Construction is scheduled for completion by the end of 2018. When fully operational, the facility is expected to create 30 new jobs.

The company is hiring employees as the plant is being built and expects to have all 30 positions filled by the end of September 2018. Job seekers can apply through WorkForce West Virginia, 200 Viking Way, Suite 200, Martinsburg WV 25402, or telephone 304-267-0065.

TeMa management worked with the West Virginia Development Office, the West Virginia Economic Development Authority and the Jefferson County Development Authority on the selection process.

