Technical help wanted: Despite high enrollment, area industries in need of vocational graduates

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — If local contractors and industries have trouble finding skilled workers, it’s not because of a lack of students learning these skills or access to training.

In fact, just the opposite is true as the number of West Virginia students enrolling in traditional vocational school construction skills, like welding and carpentry, has been on the rise.

The issue surfaced recently at an economic development forum in Bluefield hosted by Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-3rd District.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/technical-help-wanted-despite-high-enrollment-area-industries-in-need/article_ff01f13a-a4df-11e8-94a1-83ce2dc29c8d.html

