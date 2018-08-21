Latest News:
By August 21, 2018 Read More →

Technical help wanted: Despite high enrollment, area industries in need of vocational graduates

By CHARLES BOOTHE

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Many classes at Mercer County Technical Educational Center work together to build a bridge connecting the Princeton high school parking lot to the Hunnicutt Stadium.
(Bluefield Daily Telegraph file photo)

BLUEFIELD, W.Va.  — If local contractors and industries have trouble finding skilled workers, it’s not because of a lack of students learning these skills or access to training.

In fact, just the opposite is true as the number of West Virginia students enrolling in traditional vocational school construction skills, like welding and carpentry, has been on the rise.

The issue surfaced recently at an economic development forum in Bluefield hosted by Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-3rd District.

Read the entire article: http://www.bdtonline.com/news/technical-help-wanted-despite-high-enrollment-area-industries-in-need/article_ff01f13a-a4df-11e8-94a1-83ce2dc29c8d.html

See more from the Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.