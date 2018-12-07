Teachers watching outcome of PEIA Task Force ‘very carefully’
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the Public Employees Insurance Agency Task Force are expected to finalize their recommendations to the Legislature early next week – without identifying a dedicated funding source to offset ongoing health care cost increases.
West Virginia teachers are following the task force’s progress closely, leaders of the state’s teachers unions said.
“Our members are watching this very carefully,” said Fred Albert, newly elected president of the American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia. “It’s a promise made that we have to make sure is a promise kept.”
