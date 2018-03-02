Teachers vow to continue strike until bills are signed into law

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As dozens of teachers chant the intro to “Seven Nation Army” in front of the Senate Chamber, Sherry Skeen sits in a small corridor to the left beside a sign reading, “Thank You House of Delegates.”

The sign commends the House “for being supportive, professional, respectful, and quick” in the passage of a bill to increase the pay of teachers, service personnel and State Police by 5 percent.

While trying to focus on the positive, Skeen says it’s difficult not to acknowledge the lack of action from the senator from her home county, Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson.

