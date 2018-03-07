Teachers, personnel head back to school; will receive 5 percent pay raise

By MICHAEL ERB

The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State leaders Tuesday announced a deal to end a statewide walkout of teachers and service personnel that has lasted for nine days.

Wood County and surrounding counties will resume classes today, ending the walkout which began Feb. 22. Wood County Schools Superintendent John Flint said teachers, service personnel and students were eager to get back to a sense of normal.

“It is imperative we return as quickly as possible to a sense of normal,” he said. “Teachers love to teach and they’re great at it. Our service personnel are great at their jobs. The students I think will be excited to be back, not just for the academics, but for the social interaction.”

