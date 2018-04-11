Tasty treats await Lewisburg Chocolate Festival-goers

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — As the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival prepares to break down the last shred of willpower still clinging to that dusty New Year’s resolution, dieters can take heart. Many researchers now say that dark chocolate is absolutely loaded with health benefits.

According to an online report from Healthline, dark chocolate is nutritious — full of soluble fiber, minerals and antioxidants. Some studies show it may even have a positive effect on blood pressure, cholesterol and brain function.

So, put that guilt aside and set sail for the 12th annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival to enjoy a Saturday overflowing with music, kids’ activities, contests and a Tasting Extravaganza devoted to all things chocolate.

