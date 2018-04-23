Task force to address mental health, addiction among West Virginia lawyers

By JESSICA BROVERMAN

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

WHEELING, W.Va. — The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has established a task force to combat mental health and substance abuse issues in the legal profession.

Chief Justice Margaret Workman issued the order earlier this year. The task force is to report to the Supreme Court by Dec. 31. According to national studies, law students and lawyers experience chronic stress and higher rates of depression and substance abuse than the general population. The National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being issued a report in August, which provides suggestions for judges, legal employees, law schools, bar associations, regulators and lawyer professional liability carriers.

