Suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Loughry indicted on 22 federal counts

By WENDY HOLDREN

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals Justice Allen H. Loughry II Wednesday was charged in a 22-count federal indictment.

Loughry, 47, of Charleston, faces 16 counts of mail fraud, two counts of wire fraud, one count of witness tampering and three counts of making false statements to a federal agent.

If convicted on all counts, Loughry faces 395 years in prison, a $5.5 million fine, and supervised release of up to three years.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/suspended-justice-loughry-indicted-on-federal-counts/article_b2c6a334-7496-11e8-8b23-1b1bf49d9715.html

