Summit Bechtel Reserve program aims to increase outdoor sportsmanship, conservation

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — With six national parks, dozens of state parks and a national forest that spans nearly a million acres, West Virginia has plenty of woods.

In fact, ranked by percentage by the U.S. Forest Service, the Mountain State is third in the nation in total forest cover with over 75 percent of the state in the woods.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Fayette County now has a new set of tools to attempt to get more people into those woods and a program to help them complete that task safely.

