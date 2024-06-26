The Morgan Messenger

BERKELEY SPRINGS, W.Va. — According to the new NOAA Climate Prediction Center, which just became live last month, June’s excessive heat has the capability to lead to a regional rapid onset drought.

“Also known as a flash drought, these events are tied to extreme temperatures and other variables that quickly soak up available moisture,” reported the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin last week.

“Unlike slow-evolving drought, where below-normal precipitation is often the major driver, flash drought intensification is more likely when low precipitation is accompanied by weather extremes such as high temperatures, low humidity, strong winds, and/or sunny skies, which enhances evaporative demand,” say officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

“These rapid changes can quickly remove available water from the landscape, leading to stressed plants, reduced crop production, increased fire risk, and more. If not monitored properly, flash drought impacts may catch people off guard as more abrupt changes are different—and potentially more damaging—than those that people have more time to prepare for,” NOAA officials say.

Read more: https://www.morganmessenger.com/2024/06/25/summer-heat-posing-drought-risk-national-weather-agency-releases-new-drought-watch-tool/