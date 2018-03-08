Sugar Grove in Pendleton County to become treatment facility
By ERIN BECK
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The former U.S. Navy base at Sugar Grove, in Pendleton County, will become a 95-bed substance abuse treatment facility, health providers announced Wednesday.
West Virginia, which has the highest overdose death rate in the country, currently has just 107 substance abuse treatment beds, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources. That’s not counting places that offer peer support but are not licensed behavioral health providers, like Recovery Point.
Sugar Grove MBH-GA, LLC, a partnership between Meridian Behavioral Health Systems and The Gersh Academy, is leasing the Sugar Grove property.
