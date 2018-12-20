Study shows Atlantic Coast Pipeline opposition could negatively affect WV economy

By CHARLES YOUNG

NCWV Media

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Opposition to natural gas pipeline projects has the potential to negatively impact West Virginia’s economy, according to a study conducted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Global Energy Institute.

If coordinated efforts to slow or block pipeline projects like Dominion Energy’s Atlantic Coast Pipeline are ultimately successful, they could prevent at least $91.9 billion in domestic economic activity and could eliminate nearly 730,000 job opportunities throughout the country. In addition, federal, state and local governments could miss out on more than $20 billion in tax revenue, according to the study.

“The anti-energy movement’s opposition to vital energy infrastructure comes with a real cost: Lost job opportunities and billions in prevented domestic economic activity,” said Karen Harbert, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber’s Global Energy Institute.

