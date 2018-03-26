Study: Ethane crackers more lucrative in W.Va., Ohio and Pa. Marcellus region

By CASEY JUNKINS

The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register

DILLES BOTTOM, Ohio — Officials representing those who may build an ethane cracker valued at up to $10 billion in Belmont County said they will acquire the Ohio-West Virginia Excavating property along the Ohio River, which would give them nearly 500 acres for the giant plant.

As Thailand’s PTT Global Chemical and South Korea’s Daelim Industrial Co. are working toward constructing the plant at Dilles Bottom, a new study shows building an ethane cracker in Ohio, West Virginia or Pennsylvania produces more value than a comparable plant along the Gulf Coast.

Presently, there are multiple ethane crackers in Texas and Louisiana. There are interstate pipelines, such as the ATEX Express, that ship ethane drawn from the Marcellus and Utica shale regions to the Gulf Coast for cracking.

