Students warned about following TikTok trend

By Edgar Kelley, The Inter-Mountain

ELKINS — The Randolph County Board of Education released a statement Thursday concerning a dangerous TikTok trend involving the misuse of Chromebooks in schools.

It has been reported that students across the United States have been using bits of metal, thumbtacks, paperclips or pencils to short out the USB ports on students’ Chromebooks, which can cause the devices to start smoking and even potentially ignite the batteries, the statement from the BOE reads.

This action poses a serious fire hazard to students, staff and school property, officials said.

“Students engaging in misconduct involving Chromebooks will face immediate and serious consequences,” the Randolph County Schools Administration release reads.

“Students who participate in this trend will be referred to the local police department and charges may be pursued.

