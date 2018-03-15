Students press case for action against school violence

By BISHOP NASH

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Rarely do teenagers manage to grab the nation’s full attention, given the crowded daily news cycle of the time.

But thousands of students representing hundreds of schools across the United States could not be ignored Wednesday as they joined in a coordinated day of protest, advocating for tighter gun regulations on the one-month anniversary of the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Although many went unannounced as students spontaneously left the classroom at exactly 10 a.m., the nationwide protests called for students to walk out of school at the given time for 17 minutes – one minute for each victim of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting on Feb. 14.

“A lot of people don’t understand that we’re the future and that we have an opportunity to take a stand and do what’s right,” said Ally Fletcher, a Cabell Midland High School junior who joined about 100 others as students left her building just before their fourth-period classes.

