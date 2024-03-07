Student discipline bill headed for vote in West Virginia House of Delegates

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill aimed at giving teachers a tool to combat extreme student behaviors is headed for a full vote in the House of Delegates.

Members of the House Education Committee passed Senate Bill 614 Wednesday afternoon after first rejecting five amendments.

The bill would allow a teacher to send a student who the teacher has determined is “violent, threatening or intimidating” towards other students or school staff into a “behavioral intervention program.”

If the county school system does not have such a program established, the bill would require that the student be “removed from the classroom immediately” and for the remainder of the school day.

The school would then be required to notify the student’s parents or guardian, who would have to pick up the student by the end of the school day.

The student would be suspended for “one to three days” while “alternative learning accommodations” are made.

The student would then receive his or her education though the alternative accommodations while a “risk assessment” is performed.

Following the risk assessment, the student’s return to school would be on a provisional basis for “five to 10 days.” If another incident occurs during that time, the student would be placed into an “alternative learning environment” for the “remainder of the semester or school year.”

