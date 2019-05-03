Stroll around the grounds at Heritage Farm’s 23rd annual Spring Fest Saturday
By DAVE LAVENDER
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Quilted in the green hills just south of the city, the Smithsonian-affiliated Heritage Farm Museum and Village rolls full steam ahead into its busy season as nearly 200 volunteers and farm employees converge onto the living history farm Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 4, enjoy the glory and splendor of spring through the exploration and learning about all things Appalachia as Heritage Farm Museum and Village host its 23rd Annual Spring Festival.
At Spring Fest Saturday, visitors can stroll the Farm’s seven award-winning and newly revamped museums while interacting with a full village of artisans demonstrating glass blowing, pottery-making, bread-making, broom-making, blacksmithing, woodworking, basket-weaving and more at shops that dot the village.
