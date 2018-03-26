Striking West Virginia Frontier employees to return to work, union says
Staff reports
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — About 1,400 Frontier Communications workers in West Virginia and one town in Virginia, who have been on strike since March 4, will return to work on Wednesday after reaching a contract agreement with the company, union leaders said Monday morning.
“I could not be more proud of our members,” Ed Mooney, vice president of Communications Workers of America District 2-13, said in a news release. “Going on strike is never easy. But they knew what was at stake for their co-workers and for their communities. Thanks to their strength and unity, our bargaining team has reached an agreement with Frontier that will ensure that they will continue to have good, family supporting jobs.”
Details of the agreed-to contract were not immediately available. The news release said union members would be briefed on the contract’s details and vote whether to approve it in the coming weeks.
