By Eric Ayres, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — The sidewalk demolition and reconstruction associated with the $32 million Downtown Streetscape Project in Wheeling has come with some significant disruptions, but the major sewer separation and storm sewer system installation work being performed on Market Street seems to be having the biggest impact on downtown commerce.

And now state officials are saying the overall project’s finish will be pushed to months later than originally planned.

Following a recent outcry about the frustrating situation from impacted downtown business owners, officials from the State of West Virginia Department of Transportation on Wednesday provided a public update on the progress being made on the Streetscape project, confirming that the current projected completion date will be the summer of 2025. Originally when Gov. Jim Justice came to town for the groundbreaking on the Streetscape project, the completion date was November of 2024.

“Closures of portions of Market Street are necessary to install the proposed drainage due to the size, depth and location of the drainage structures,” the WVDOT update stated. “The contractor has completed the drainage work along Market Street from 16th to 14th street, as well as the majority of drainage structures between 14th and 12th streets.”

Officials indicated that a snag with an underground boring and utility conflicts experienced at the corner of Market and 12th streets have delayed the completion of work in the block to the south of that intersection. Engineers with the state, the city, the contractor and other teams have been working to help resolve the issue.

Read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2023/12/streetscape-finish-date-pushed-to-2025/